Oppo A75 5G goes on sale in India starting today

The Oppo A74 5G has finally gone on sale in India starting today in two colours and at a price of Rs 17,990.

The Oppo A74 5G has finally gone on sale in India starting today after the smartphone was launched in India a week ago. OPPO A74 5G has a 90Hz hyper color screen, 5000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. It will be available in two colors, Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. This 5G ready device will be available with 6GB memory and 128GB storage at a retail price of Rs 17,990 at Amazon and through Mainline Retail Outlets.

On Amazon, customers can avail of a 10% instant discount on HDFC & ICICI credit card, credit card EMI & debit card. No-cost EMI is also available up to 9 months. There are also several bundling offers on OPPO A74 5G. Consumers’ purchasing OPPO A74 5G will get OPPO Enco W11 at a reduced price of Rs 1299, OPPO Band for Rs 2499 and OPPO W31 for Rs 2499. There is also a 2 year extended warranty available on OPPO A74 5G.

Through offline retails outlets, customers buying the device will get 5% cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank, Flat Rs 1500 Cashback in Kotak Mahindra, 11% instant cashback on Paytm; Zero Down Payment scheme from all leading financiers. Apart from all this, there is also the option of No Cost EMI up to 6 months. There are also 10% instant discount on HDFC & ICICI credit card, credit card EMI & debit card.

Oppo A74 5G Specifications

Oppo A74 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. For security, there is a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

The Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11 and is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.