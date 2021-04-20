Advertisement

Oppo A74 5G launched in India with 90Hz refresh rate, triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2021 1:13 pm

Oppo A74 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has today launched the all new Oppo A74 5G, its first 5G ready phone in India under Rs 20,000 price segment. The Oppo phone comes with a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and more.

 

Oppo A74 5G price in India

 

Oppo A74 5G price in India is Rs 17,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will be available from Amazon.in and offline stores starting from April 26. The phone comes in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colours.

 

Oppo A74 5G specifications


Oppo A74 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. For security, there is a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

 

The Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11 and is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.

 

