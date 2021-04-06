Advertisement

Oppo A74, A74 5G launched with Snapdragon chips, Android 11 and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 10:09 am

Oppo has quitely launched the Oppo A74, and the Oppo A74 5G in certain Asian markets with Snapdragon chips, ColorOS 11.1 and more
Oppo has silently unveiled its new Oppo A74 and Oppo A74 5G in certain regions. The smartphones have been spotted on Geekbench listings in the past and we now have the official specifications of the smartphones that put them in the lower priced segment.

 

The Oppo A74 4G model is priced PHP 12,000 (approx Rs 18,100) and is currently on pre-order where the shipping starts in 7 days. The color options are Prism Black and Midnight Blue. The Oppo A74 5G can be found in the Thai branches of Shopee and Lazada where it is an online exclusive. The price for the 5G variant is set at BH 9,000 (approx Rs 21,000).

 

Oppo A74 Specifications 

 

Oppo A74

 

The Oppo A74 4G variant sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 800 nits, DCI-P3 Colour support, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for gaming and more. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage via MicroSD card. 

 

The triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera that is paired with a 16MP camera on the front with an FoV of 78-degrees. The Oppo A74 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. 

 

Oppo A74 5G Specifications 

 

Oppo A74 5G

 

The Oppo A74 5G variant sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is unclear whether it is an LCD panel or an AMOLED one, but as the fingerprint sensor has moved to the right which doubles as a power button, this seems to be an LCD panel.

 

It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC based on an 8nm fabrication process, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage via MicroSD card. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera that is paired with a 16MP camera on the front with an FoV of 78-degrees. The Oppo A74 5G is backed by an identical 5,000mAh battery cell but with slower 18W fast charging support. 

 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. 

