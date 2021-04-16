Oppo A74 5G set to debut in India on April 20

A landing page for the smartphone has emerged on Amazon India confirming that the Oppo A74 5G will be launched at 12 PM on April 20.

Oppo is all set to introduce the all new Oppo A74 5G, its first 5G ready phone in India on April 20.

As per the compnay, the phone will be launched under Rs 20,000. This is Oppo’s first phone with 5G compatibility in the pocket friendly segment.

Recently specifications shared by a tipster suggests that the A74 5G specs in India could be slightly different from the A74 5G, which was announced in Southeast Asian markets.

According to the tipster, the specifications of the Oppo A74 5G will be similar to Oppo A93 5G which was launched in China earlier this year.

Oppo A74 5G expected Indian specifications



Oppo A74 5G will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. For security, there will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

The Oppo A74 5G will run Android 11 and backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.