Oppo A74 5G tipped to launch in India by the end of April

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 1:05 pm

Oppo A74 5G specs in India could be slightly different from the A74 5G, which was announced in Southeast Asian markets.
Oppo A74 and Oppo A74 5G were announced by the company earlier this month in some Southeast Asian markets. Now as per a leak, the Oppo A74 5G smartphone will be launched in India by the end of this month.

 

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Oppo will be launching the upcoming phone in offline markets in India. His tweet reveals that Oppo A74 5G will launch in the last week of this month with under Rs 20,000.

The specifications shared by the tipster suggests that the A74 5G specs in India could be slightly different from the A74 5G, which was announced in Southeast Asian markets. According to the tipster, the specifications of the Oppo A74 5G will be similar to Oppo A93 5G which was launched in China earlier this year.

 

Oppo A74 5G expected Indian specifications


Oppo A74 5G will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. For security, there will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

 

The Oppo A74 5G will run Android 11 and backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.

 

Oppo A93 5G announced with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery

Oppo A74 spotted on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 662, 6GB RAM

Oppo A74, A74 5G launched with Snapdragon chips, Android 11 and more

