Advertisement

Oppo A72 goes official with 48MP quad camers setup and 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2020 11:26 am

Latest News

The Oppo A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Advertisement

After the launch of Oppo A52, Oppo has now also announced Oppo A72 smartphone. The Oppo A72 is expected to be sold in European market alongside the A52. The price of the new Oppo smartphone is not revealed at the moment the A52 is priced at 1599 Yuan (Rs 17,500 approx.).

 

The Oppo A72 has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.

Advertisement

 

The A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.

 

The camera department of Oppo A72 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charge. There is a fingerprint reader on the side, plus a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.1. The connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Source

Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

OPPO A52 with 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 8GB RAM, quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery announced

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo A72 Oppo A72 launch Oppo A72 specs Oppo A72 price Oppo A72 features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X2 new update brings camera improvements, face unlock optimization and April Security Patch

Nubia Play announed with 6.65-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5,100 mAh battery

Realme C3 new update fixes PUBG and Facebook stuck issues with April security patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies