Oppo A72 goes official with 48MP quad camers setup and 5000mAh battery

After the launch of Oppo A52, Oppo has now also announced Oppo A72 smartphone. The Oppo A72 is expected to be sold in European market alongside the A52. The price of the new Oppo smartphone is not revealed at the moment the A52 is priced at 1599 Yuan (Rs 17,500 approx.).

The Oppo A72 has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.

The A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.

The camera department of Oppo A72 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.





The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charge. There is a fingerprint reader on the side, plus a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.1. The connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

