OPPO A52 with 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 8GB RAM, quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 5:28 pm

Oppo A52 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.
After leaking earlier in the day, Oppo has now silently announced A52 smartphone in China. The Oppo A52 is priced at 1599 Yuan (Rs 17,500 approx.) and it comes in Blue and Black colours.

Oppo A52 features a polycarbonate body and it features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a  2400 x 1080 resolution and a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU. For the storage, the phone has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

The camera department for the phone will have a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.1 on top. The phone measures 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 162 grams. The connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

