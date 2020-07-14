Advertisement

Oppo A72 5G smartphone to launch soon, key details revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 3:23 pm

The company has already announced the launch of 4G variant of the same smartphone.

Oppo is reportedly working on a new 5G smartphone, dubbed as Oppo A72 5G. The company has already announced the launch of 4G variant of the same smartphone. 

 

The 5G variant of Oppo A72 will come with a refreshed designed language. The smartphone has been spotted at China Telecom listing that reveals the price, design and key details about the upcoming smartphone from Oppo. 

 

Oppo A72 5G pricing details

 

The Oppo A72 5G will come with a price tag of 1,699 Yuan for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 1799 Yuan for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 1999 Yuan for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone will be available in Black, Purple and Neon Purple colour options. 

 

Oppo A72 5G rumoured specifications

 

As per the listing, the Oppo A72 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by an entry-level MediaTek chipset, which is mentioned in the listing as MT6853V. The smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will run on 4,040mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it run on Android 10 based on ColoOS 7.

 

