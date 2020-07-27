Oppo A72 5G announced with 90Hz display, Dimensity 720, triple rear cameras and more

The 4G variant of Oppo A72 was launched in April this year.

Oppo has launched Oppo A72 5G smartphone in China. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB and is priced at 1899 yuan which is approx. Rs 20,220 and it comes in Black, Violet and Neon colour options.



To recall, the 4G variant of Oppo A72 was launched in April this year. The 5G variant is powered by a MediaTek processor instead of the Snapdragon 665 in the 4G variant. Also, this variant comes with a high refresh rate of 90Hz as compared to the 60Hz on the 4G variant.





Oppo A72 5G specifications





The Oppo A72 5G has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.



The A72 is powered by a Dimensity 720 SoC that supports 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.



The camera department of Oppo A72 5G is equipped with a tiple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



The smartphone is fueled by a 4040mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. There is a fingerprint reader on the side. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.2. The connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.