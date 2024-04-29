OPPO A60 Might Be Coming To India

OPPO recently launched the A60 smartphone in Vietnam as a mid-budget smartphone and according to a new leak, the handset may also make its India debut soon. It packs features like a 120Hz LCD display, dual stereo speakers, and a lot more. Here’s what we know about its India arrival.

OPPO A60: India Launch

According to tipster Paras Gulani on X, the OPPO A60 is coming to India “very soon”. While he didn’t share any specific launch date, we expect the handset to launch sometime in May 2024, joining the other list of devices set to debut next month.

OPPO A60: India Price (Expected)

There have been no leaks regarding the India price of the OPPO A60 but judging by the Vietnamese price, we can expect it to be along similar lines. The device costs VND 5,490,000 (approx Rs 18,060) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at VND 6,490,000 (approx Rs 21,360). The handset is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue shades.

OPPO A60: Specs

The Oppo A60 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8-bit colours, 264 ppi, 950 nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Chipset coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It will boot Android 14 based ColorOS 14.1 custom skin.

The OPPO A60 packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 secondary sensor with night features. It has an 8MP f/2.0 lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and also gets dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. The handset is also IP54 rated.