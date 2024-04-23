Smartphones Launching In May 2024: Vivo V30e, Google Pixel 8a & More

May 2024 is poised to be an exciting month for the smartphone industry, with much anticipation surrounding new launches. Additionally, the tech community is abuzz with speculations and rumors about other smartphones that have yet to be officially announced. For consumers eager to stay ahead of the curve, here’s an extended list of smartphones expected to hit the market in May 2024.
1Google Pixel 8a (Global Launch)
The Google Pixel 8a is one of the most anticipated smartphones launching in May 2024 and mostly all the details of the device have been leaked, including its specs and design. The Pixel 8a could sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio and 428 ppi of pixel density.
The phone may be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.
Pixel 8a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP IMX787 sensor paired with a 13MP IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there will be a 13MP sensor as well.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.
The device should come in Obsidian (black), Mint (green), Porcelain (light beige), and Bay (blue) colours.
Launch Date of Google Pixel 8a (Expected)
While Google hasn’t officially announced the launch date of the Pixel 8a, it is expected to debut on May 14, the date on which Google I/O 2024 also begins.
Price of Google Pixel 8a (Expected)
According to a recent leak, the price of the Pixel 8a in Canada could be CAD 708.99 (approx Rs 42,830) for the 128GB storage configuration, while the 256GB variant will cost CAD 792.99 (approx Rs 47,900). The price was obtained by a retailer listing. There’s no word on India pricing, but it could cost below Rs 50,000 in the country.
2Vivo V30e 5G (India Launch)
The next in the list of smartphones launching in May 2024 is the Vivo V30e 5G. It will have a 3D curved AMOLED Display which should have the usual 120Hz refresh rate. The display should be 6.78-inches in size. It will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera. The device will be backed by a 5500mAh battery.
Coming to the leaked specs, these include 44W fast charging, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Aside from this, it should have an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, a 50MP front facing sensor, and an IP64 rated body. It will run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box. It will come in Velvet Red and Silk Blue shades.
Launch Date of Vivo V30e 5G (Confirmed)
Vivo has announced that it will be launching the Vivo V30e 5G in India on May 2, 2024 at 12 PM IST.
Price of Vivo V30e 5G (Expected)
While there have been no leaks regarding the price of the V30e 5G in India, the device could cost around Rs 30,000 judging by the specs on offer and Vivo’s past pricing trends.
3Poco F6 5G (India Launch)
Poco is also expected to launch the Poco F6 5G in India in May 2024 and it could be one of the most powerful smartphones out of all launching next month. As per leaks, it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3, meaning it may have the same specs as well.
The Redmi Turbo 3 sports a 6.7-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit OLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.6 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it houses a 20-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery along with support for 90W fast charging. However, Poco F6 is expected to sport faster 120W charging.
Launch Date of Poco F6 5G (Unconfirmed)
No launch date has been leaked or confirmed for the India launch of Poco F6 5G. However, as the device was spotted on BIS certification website, the launch seems imminent and may take place sometime during next month.
Price of Poco F6 5G (Expected)
The Poco F6 5G is expected to cost around Rs 40,000 in India, considering the premium specs on offer.
Keep an eye out on this story as we’ll keep updating it regularly in case a new rumoured or confirmed smartphone launch for May 2024 emerges.