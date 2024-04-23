Smartphones Launching In May 2024: Vivo V30e, Google Pixel 8a & More

The Google Pixel 8a is one of the most anticipated smartphones launching in May 2024 and mostly all the details of the device have been leaked, including its specs and design. The Pixel 8a could sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio and 428 ppi of pixel density.

The phone may be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 8a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP IMX787 sensor paired with a 13MP IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there will be a 13MP sensor as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.

The device should come in Obsidian (black), Mint (green), Porcelain (light beige), and Bay (blue) colours.

Launch Date of Google Pixel 8a (Expected)

While Google hasn’t officially announced the launch date of the Pixel 8a, it is expected to debut on May 14, the date on which Google I/O 2024 also begins.

Price of Google Pixel 8a (Expected)

According to a recent leak, the price of the Pixel 8a in Canada could be CAD 708.99 (approx Rs 42,830) for the 128GB storage configuration, while the 256GB variant will cost CAD 792.99 (approx Rs 47,900). The price was obtained by a retailer listing. There’s no word on India pricing, but it could cost below Rs 50,000 in the country.