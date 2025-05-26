OPPO A5x 5G Launched in India: Know All Details

OPPO A5x 5G has been announced in India with a 6000mAh battery along with a rugged build that is MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified. There’s also an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance while the device sports a 360° Armour Body with reinforced glass that is 160% more impact-resistant than the device’s predecessor.

OPPO A5x 5G: Price, Availability

The OPPO A5x 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB model and will be available from May 25 on Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and retail outlets. Buyers can get Rs 1,000 discount with select cards from SBI, IDFC FIRST, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank. It comes in Midnight Blue and Laser White shades.

OPPO A5x 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A3 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution 1604 x 720 pixels, 264 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a single rear camera with an 32MP f/1.8 sensor. There’s a 5MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP65 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a speaker. There’s also Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 5, IR blaster, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.