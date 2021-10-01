Oppo A55 launched in India with 50MP triple cameras

Oppo’s latest entrant in the budget segment in India is the new Oppo A55. The device has been launched with up to 6GB of RAM and 50MP triple cameras. It has a hole-punch cutout on the front, housing the front camera. There’s an HD+ display, and the device gets power from a MediaTek Helio chipset.

The Oppo A55 4G comes in two variants in India – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB which are priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 17,490, respectively. The former variant will be available starting 3rd October, while the latter will be available from 11th October on Amazon and across mainline retailers.

One can get an instant Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions through Amazon. Amazon will also include three months of Amazon Prime Membership worth Rs 329 with the phone purchase.

Additionally, Prime members will get a free screen replacement guarantee, valid for the first six months. The phone can also be purchased with up to six months of no-cost EMI options. Moreover, the Oppo India E-Store will have a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank customers.

For Offline purchases, stores will offer up to Rs 3,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options for up to three months on credit and debit cards from select banks.

Oppo A55 Specifications

Oppo A55 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie camera. There’s a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi of pixel density, and an 89.2 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The Oppo A55 houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the Oppo A55 4G has a triple rear-camera setup combined with a 50-megapixel primary camera setup accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor along with an LED flash.

The Oppo A55 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of talktime or 25 hours of music streaming on a single charge.

The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, there will also support the face unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.