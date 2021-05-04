Oppo A54 5G launched with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more

Oppo has launched the Oppo A54 5G for the European market that now comes with a Snapdragon chipset and supports 5G as well

Oppo has launched the Oppo A54 5G smartphone for the European market that comes with a slightly different set of specifications when compared to its 4G LTE counterpart. The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back and is now powered by a Snapdragon chipset instead of the MediaTek Helio P35 seen powering the Oppo A54 that was launched in India last month.

The Oppo A54 5G is priced at EUR 219 (approx Rs 19,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is offered in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. There is no word if and when the phone would arrive for other markets.

Oppo A54 5G Specifications

Oppo A54 5G features a 6.51-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio, and 405ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card.

Oppo A54 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C.