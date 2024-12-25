Oppo A5 Pro 5G Launched with a 6000mAh Battery

Oppo has announced the launch of Oppo A5 Pro 5G smartphone in China, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset and a generous 6000mAh battery that supports SuperVOOC charging. Launched as a mid-range smartphone, here’s everything to know about the latest A-series phone launch from Oppo.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Price

The A5 Pro is available in multiple variants including:

8GB+256GB: 1,999 yuan (approx Rs 23,324)

8GB+512GB: 2,199 yuan (approx Rs 25,600)

12GB+256GB: 2,199 yuan

12GB+512GB: 2,499 yuan (approx Rs 29,100)

It can be bought in Quartz White, Rock Black, Sandstone Purple, and New Year Red shades.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Specifications

Oppo A5 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh, 394 ppi, alongside a peak brightness of 1200 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160Hz ultra-high Frequency PWM dimming.

Under the hood, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. The phone offers up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device runs on Android 15 with Oppo’s ColorOS 15 on top. In terms of optics, the A5 Pro features a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and OIS, paired with a 2MP Monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone features a robust 6000mAh battery, which Oppo claims can retain its performance for up to five years. It also supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is built tough with its IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, freezing, and extreme environmental conditions. It is the industry’s first phone to pass 14 comprehensive military-standard environmental tests, operating between extreme temperatures of -35°C to 47°C.

Additionally, the phone includes stereo dual speakers, high-energy outdoor mode, and full-feature NFC. The phone also debuts Oppo’s Hunter Antenna Architecture, thereby enhancing signal reception. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.