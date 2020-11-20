Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Oppo A33 that was launched in India back in October has got a price cut of Rs 1,000.

Oppo recently brought its Oppo A33 budget friendly smartphone to the Indian market at a price of Rs 11,990 for 3+32GB variant. The device has got a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 10,990 on Flipkart.

The Oppo A33 comes in two colour options: Mint Cream and Moonlight Black.

Oppo A33 Specifications

Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi as pixel density and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

For the camera, the Oppo A33 comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the battery front, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top. With the ColorOS 7.2, users can enjoy features on the phone such as OPPO’s Music Party, Multi-User Mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture and the Simple Mode.

Connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack are present. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm and it weighs 186 grams.