Oppo A31 with Triple rear camera setup, 6GB RAM launched in India

Oppo has silently launched its new A-series smartphone in India, named as Oppo A31 in India. The smartphone is now listed on the company official website with full specifications and product images. However, as of now, there is no information on its availability and pricing. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Fantasy White and Mystery Black.

Earlier this month, Oppo A31 smartphone was made official in Indonesian markets at a price tag of Rp 2,599,000 (approximately Rs 13,524). In Indonesia, the smartphone was launched with 4GB RAM+128GB storage, while in India, the smartphone has two variants.-4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage

Jumping straight to other specifications, Oppo A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display (1600 x 720 pixels) with screen ratio of 20:9, 89% Screen-to-Body Ratio, Brightness of 480nits and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes powered with 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V/CB) chipset, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Oppo A31 comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel as a primary lens with f/1.8, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

The smartphone comes loaded with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, that claims to open the device within 0.47 seconds. Other sensors include Magnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, G-Sensor/Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope and Pedometer. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on ColorOS 6.1. Oppo A31 gets its power from 4,230 mAh battery, which claims to provide 45 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback. Connectivity options include Dual SIM (Dual Nano-SIM), GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone measures 155.9x75.5x8.3 mm and weighs around 180 grams.