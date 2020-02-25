  • 15:58 Feb 25, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo A31 with Triple rear camera setup, 6GB RAM launched in India

By: Rishi Chawla, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 2:23 pm

Latest News

The Oppo A31 smartphone comes powered with 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V/CB) chipset, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Advertisement

Oppo has silently launched its new A-series smartphone in India, named as Oppo A31 in India. The smartphone is now listed on the company official website with full specifications and product images. However, as of now, there is no information on its availability and pricing. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Fantasy White and Mystery Black.

 

Earlier this month, Oppo A31 smartphone was made official in Indonesian markets at a price tag of Rp 2,599,000 (approximately Rs 13,524). In Indonesia, the smartphone was launched with 4GB RAM+128GB storage, while in India, the smartphone has two variants.-4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage

Advertisement

 

Jumping straight to other specifications, Oppo A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display (1600 x 720 pixels) with screen ratio of 20:9, 89% Screen-to-Body Ratio, Brightness of 480nits and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes powered with 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V/CB) chipset, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Oppo A31 comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

 

On the camera front, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel as a primary lens with f/1.8, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

 

The smartphone comes loaded with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, that claims to open the device within 0.47 seconds. Other sensors include Magnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, G-Sensor/Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope and Pedometer. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on ColorOS 6.1. Oppo A31 gets its power from 4,230 mAh battery, which claims to provide 45 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback. Connectivity options include Dual SIM (Dual Nano-SIM), GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone measures 155.9x75.5x8.3 mm and weighs around 180 grams.

Oppo A31 leaked specs show triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

Oppo A31 could soon launch, receives Bluetooth certification

Oppo A31 with Triple rear camera setup, 6.5-inch display launched

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid key specs leaked online

Redmi K30 Pro to launch in March with notch-less display

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31 and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M31 and 1st Impression
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies