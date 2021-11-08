Oppo A16k launched with HD+ display, MediaTek Helio chipset

Oppo has launched a new device in Phillipines called the Oppo A16k. The smartphone comes as a watered down version of the Oppo A16. The A16k features a MediaTek Helio SoC along with a single camera on the back and a 4230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

The Oppo A16k has launched in Phillipines for a price of PHP 6,999 (approx Rs 10,300) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage trim. The smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour options. Further, it is currently available for purchase only in the Philippines on Shopee and Lazada. There’s no word on the availability of the smartphone in other regions.

Oppo A16k Specifications

The Oppo A16k sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Oppo A16K is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For optics, Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The A16k measures 164.0×75.4×7.85mm and weighs 175 grams.

In related news to Oppo, the brand seems to be working on the Reno 7 series. The series is likely to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE and the Reno 7 Pro. Now ahead of the launch, Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to be identical to Realme GT Master Edition. Reno 7 SE specs will be almost the same as the Realme GT Master Edition, which has been launched in India.