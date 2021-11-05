Oppo Reno 7 SE tipped to be identical to Realme GT Master Edition

Oppo is being expected to launch its Reno 7 series of smartphones in November. The series is likely to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE and the Reno 7 Pro. Now ahead of the launch, Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to be identical to Realme GT Master Edition.

As per a tipster on Weibo, Reno7 SE specs will be almost the same as the Realme GT Master Edition, which has been launched in India. In contratry, another leaker on the same microblogging webitse has said that the upcoming Oppo phone may differ in departments like refresh rate and fast charging when compared to GT Master Edition.

The complete spec sheet of all three Reno 7 phones had leaked recently.

Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 7 SE will feature a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display. It will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset with 8GB / 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, it will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Further, it will be having a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary OmniVision OV64B sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Additionally, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera.

To recall, the Realme GT Master Edition was launched at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the GT Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

It is equipped with a triple camera setup. The phone has with 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the Master Edition has a 32MP IMX615 selfie cam.