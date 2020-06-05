Advertisement

Oppo A11k Indian price and key specs leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 4:20 pm

Latest News

Oppo A11k will be available in Deep Blue and Flowing Silver colour options.

Oppo is reportedly working on launching a budget-centric smartphone in India. Dubbed as Oppo A11k, key specifications and pricing of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per the tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo A11k will come with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and it will be available in Deep Blue and Flowing Silver colour options. The tipster has also shared some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

To start with, the Oppo A11k will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display will come with eye protection mode. 

 

The smartphone will be powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Oppo A11k is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification. 

 

The smartphone will come loaded with a 4230mAh battery with 5V 2A charging technology. The phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1.2 and it will be loaded with a fingerprint sensor at the back panel. The phone will measure 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 165 grams.

 

Oppo reportedly hire MediaTek, UNISOC employees to make its own chipset

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on June 17

India's PLI scheme likely to attract Foxconn, Oppo and more

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo A11k Oppo A11k leak Oppo A11k rumours Oppo A11k specs Oppo A11k price Oppo A11k features Oppo smartphones Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mobile phones of 13,000 users found with same IMEI number in UP

Xiaomi upcoming smartphone with up to 120x digital zoom could debut in July

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted with 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies