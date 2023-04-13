Oppo A1 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Check detailed specs, price

Oppo debuted a new smartphone in China, called the A1 5G. The new smartphone from Oppo features the Snapdragon 695 processor from Qualcomm and carries a 120Hz full-HD+ display on the front. Read on to know more about what the A1 5G has to offer.

Oppo A1 5G: Price

The Oppo A1 5G comes in a single 12GB + 256GB model which is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,800). The handset is offered in Caberia Orange, Ocean Blue, and Sandstone Black colour options. There’s no word on whether the device will launch outside China or not.

Oppo A1 5G: Specifications

The A1 5G gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 391 PPI and 680 nits of peak brightness.

The Oppo handset packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. The phone runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable using a microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.