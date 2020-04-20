Oppo A52 leaked specs show 6.5-inch punch-hole display and quad cameras, price also tipped

Oppo A52 smartphone will have a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

After launching Oppo A92s 5G smartphone in China recently, Oppo is working on another A-series smartphone dubbed as Oppo A52. The phone's specs along with its pricing have now leaked online.



Oppo A52 has appeared in the product library of China Telecom with the model number of PDAM10. As per the listing on China Telecom, the phone has a polycarbonate body and it will come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.



Under the hood, the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.



Oppo A52 smartphone will have a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and will have support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS. The phone measures 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams.



The Oppo A52 will be allegedly priced at 1799 Chinese yuan (Rs 19,000) and it will come in Black, Star White and Condensation Purple colour variants. The phone will be launched in the Chinese market on May 1.