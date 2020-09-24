Opera launches new versions of its Android and Desktop Browsers

The new version of Opera’s flagship browser for Android comes with a completely redesigned Sync feature that uses a straight-forward QR-code scan to establish a seamless connection between Opera on an Android device and the Opera desktop browser on Windows, MacOS or Linux.

Opera has launched new versions of its Android and desktop browsers bringing new user experiences. Opera for Android is reaching version 60 and Opera for desktop version 71. The updates are now rolling out to the respective Android and Desktop variants of the Opera browser.



The Opera browser for Android also comes with the popular Flow feature known from Opera Touch, and the new Suggested Sites feature on the homepage.



Meanwhile, the newest Opera desktop browser comes with the useful Easy Files feature. When attaching files in the Opera browser, Easy Files presents the users’ most recently downloaded files in a visual form, helping them select the desired files quickly, without having to search through folders or to remember the files’ names.



In the new version of the Opera browser for Android, Opera removes many of the traditional hurdles associated with syncing devices: the need to remember various lengthy logins and passwords. Users can now simply navigate to opera.com/connect on their computer or tablet and scan the QR code displayed there with the QR-code reader in Opera for Android, located directly in the search bar.



After that step is completed, the Sync feature will synchronize all their passwords, bookmarks, speed dials, typed browsing history and open tabs, as well as the newly integrated Flow feature across devices. Login credentials are not required for the Sync feature. However, users always have the option to upgrade their connection with their email account and password, so that they are able to restore their data in case they lose their devices.