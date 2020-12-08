Opera Browser v61 for Android brings integrated Media Player, WebSnap and more

The integrated media player that lets users play any video or audio file in the browser without downloading third-party apps.

Opera is rolling out version 61 of the Opera browser for Android which brings an integrated media player, WebSnap feature and more. You can download Opera for Android from the Google Play Store.

Let's take a look at the new features

Integrated media player

The integrated media player that lets users play any video or audio file in the browser without downloading third-party apps. This media player includes Play Queue support so that you can watch or listen to your downloaded media in the order you like while continuing to browse your favourite sites.

Picture-in-picture support lets you browse while watching videos or listening to audio files at the same time.

Easier sharing with WebSnap

WebSnap feature enables you to snapshot the current page and add doodles, text, and emojis before sharing it with your friends. You can easily access the snapshot feature in the page context menu (the three-dot menu in the top-right).

Easier access to the QR scanner

The QR scanner is now available directly in the search box on the start page, as well as on web pages. You can also create a handy shortcut on your device’s home screen by long pressing the Opera app icon and dragging out the QR scanning item. This makes QR scanning a breeze and makes installing a dedicated QR scanner app completely redundant.

Recently, Opera launched new versions of its Android and desktop browsers bringing new user experiences. Opera for Android is reaching version 60 and Opera for desktop version 71. The updates are now rolling out to the respective Android and Desktop variants of the Opera browser.