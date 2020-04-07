'Jio leads in 4G availability, Airtel offers best video'

Airtel maintained lead in terms of the video experience and upgraded its rating from Fair (40-55) to Good (55-65).

Advertisement

OpenSignal has today released its latest report on mobile network experience in India. As per the company, Airtel fared better than other operators in terms of video experience, voice app experience, download speed experience, and latency experience. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, continued to dominate 4G Availability in India.





Airtel maintained the lead in terms of the video experience and upgraded its rating from Fair (40-55) to Good (55-65). Vodafone also joined Airtel in the Good category. Jio and Idea as they came toe-to-toe, and ended up in the Fair rating category. Meanwhile, the Video Experience observed by users on the 3G-only network, BSNL, remained in the Poor category.





“We recorded the highest increase on its network, as the operator boosted its score to close the gap on the market leader. This means that users on both these networks now experience faster video load times and fewer interruptions during playback while streaming videos on their smartphone using mobile data services,” said the analytics firm in a release.

Advertisement





In the Voice App Experience, Airtel was slightly ahead of others. The operator boosted its score to push it from a Poor rating into an Acceptable rating, and to overtake Vodafone for first place. An Acceptable rating means users are satisfied and generally able to comprehend without repetition. Idea, Jio and Vodafone remained in the Poor rating category, meaning that voice experience on these networks is characterized by frequent distortions, frequent distortion, clicking sounds or silence experienced during the call.





Opensignal said that Airtel won the download speed experience parameter with an average speed of 10.1 Mbps, but OpenSignal points out Vodafone and Idea have begun to improve their performance. Vodafone and Idea’s overall download speeds improved over 1.5 Mbps to 9.5 Mbps and 9.2 Mbps respectively, while Airtel’s Download Speed Experience grew by almost half a megabit. On the other hand, Jio was relatively far behind at 7.3 Mbps, and BSNL took the last spot with 2.9 Mbps due to its 3G-only capabilities.





Further, the company said that Vodafone won its upload speed parameters with an average speed of 3.9 Mbps. Both Vodafone and Idea continue to have a fairly comfortable lead — nearly 24% faster than Airtel, 42% faster than Jio, and three times faster than BSNL.





Airtel topped in Latency Experience with an average response time of 54.1 milliseconds, while Jio trailed closely behind at 56.3ms. Vodafone users observed the highest improvement of 3.6ms to score 60.6ms. Latency Experience measures the response time of a network (the lower the score the better), and it is a key factor in determining how real-time communications and gaming applications perform on mobile connections.





Reliance Jio continued to dominate in terms of 4G availability in the country. “Jio also won our inaugural 4G Coverage Experience award in India, while Airtel finished second with 6.8 points" the report added. Opensignal’s 4G Coverage Experience metric is a measure of how our mobile subscribers experience 4G coverage on an operator’s network. Measured on a scale of 0-10, it analyzes the locations where customers of a network operator received a 4G signal relative to the locations visited by Opensignal users of all networks.





