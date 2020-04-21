Advertisement

Explained: Why Delivery of Non-Essential Items Was Rolled Back?

By: S Aadeetya, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 10:55 am

Latest News

Out of the blue, the Indian government decided against allowing e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential items. Here's why.
Advertisement

Last week, the Indian government announced that e-commerce companies can start taking orders and make the delivery for non-essential items from 20 April onwards. This came as pleasing news to those who're operating in this country with their online stores, which includes brands like Xiaomi. But a sudden change of heart has meant the order was rolled back, forcing e-commerce brands to close operations yet again.

 

Many people have pointed out that offline retailers are likely to have pushed the government to stop online shopping sites from resuming normal business but the story seems quite different from the one you would have believed. 

Advertisement

 

After speaking to Arvinder Khurana, President, All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), it became clear the government has decided that instead of letting offline shops open during the lockdown, they would rather have both the models unavailable to the consumers to buy non-essential items. The retailer body said they had written a letter to the country's MInistry, requesting them to allow service, repair and sale of mobile devices through the offline retailer. Khurana explained that, through this letter, they are reaching out to the government with their grievances, as the offline mobile sector is running losses to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore, which includes the accessories business as well. 

 

No reprieve from the government

 

"The government hasn't given us any benefit, but we're still supposed to give rent for the store, salaries to our staff, without doing our business. We are proactively seeking stimulus package, without which the retailers will lose their business," Khurana shared the details. He also said that since mobile devices have become the go-to resource for people during this lockdown period. "It is quite clear that people are able to function and lead a near-normal life during lockdown due to connectivity with the world outside. Clearly, mobile phones and devices have become essential items," he added. 

 

More importantly, he advocated for the business done by the offline sector during the lockdown. "During this lockdown, 97 percent of deliveries are happening through offline, and everyone relying on them. The government should not ignore the offline retailers and should also get the opportunity to serve its customers along with online," the AIMRA letter mentioned. 

 

He believes that if states like Maharastra and Kerala can now mobile stores to open, albeit just for a day, other state governments should also consider allowing mobile stores to open as well. 

 

"Taking into account the heightened usage of these, many are malfunctioning or have stopped functioning. It is imperative to start the repair and servicing of all these devices (displays, battery packs etc.)," as written in the letter shared by AIMRA. It remains to be seen if the government considers these suggestions and allows offline mobile stores to open in the coming days. 

Does Realme Narzo series launch make sense amid Coronavirus lockdown?

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Flipkart India lockdown e-commerce delivery stop non-essential items AIMRA mobile shops

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Popular third-party Android app store hacked, data of over 20 million users leaked

Government stops sale of non-essential items via e-commerce platforms during lockdown

Google working on a debit card to take on Apple Pay

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies