OneWeb deploys 34 satellites towards its satellite fleet

Bharti-backed OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today confirmed the successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. This launch, the Company’s first in 2022 and 13th overall, brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 428 satellites.

Liftoff of the latest launch occurred on Thursday, 10th of February 2022. OneWeb’s satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 33 minutes with signal acquisition on all 34 satellites confirmed.

The company says that this launch represents 66 percent of OneWeb’s planned 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. Further, OneWeb says that this launch of the satellites kicks off a successful start to 2022 as demand for OneWeb’s broadband connectivity services continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, ISPs, and governments worldwide.

Most recently, the company signed a new distribution partnership agreements with several companies in the last month – including Hughes Network Systems, Marlink, and Field Solutions Holdings – to help ensure that connectivity is delivered to the hard-to-reach areas globally.

Further, it informed that the company dedicated this latest launch to OneWeb’s commitment to Responsible Space – its belief that space is a shared natural resource. OneWeb’s Responsible Space initiative is comprised of three core elements; committing to responsible design and operations, sustaining the space ecosystem to support new technologies to advance in this area and, lastly, engaging in advancing policy outcomes to balance growing the space economy while ensuring its protection.