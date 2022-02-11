Top 10 Industries attacked by Malware in India

Utilities

The utilities industry can be considered one of the major elements in running a nation and hackers find ways to manipulate and fill these industries with Malware as well and the instance in India where this industry was attacked by Malware was last year when a US-based cybersecurity company Recorded Future said that Chinese cybercriminals targeted the Indian power sector in mid-2020 when the standoff between China and India was at its peak.

10 distinct Indian power sector organisations, including 4 of the 5 Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDC)… have been identified as targets in a concerted campaign against India’s critical infrastructure,” said the report. Chidambaranar and Mumbai ports were also identified as targets.

The report said that such attacks are ideal for posturing and can deliver as a signalling message as a ‘show of force’. “In the lead-up to the May 2020 skirmishes, we observed a noticeable increase in the provisioning of PlugX malware C2 infrastructure, much of which was subsequently used in intrusion activity targeting Indian organizations. The PlugX activity included the targeting of multiple Indian governments, public sector, and defence organizations from at least May 2020”, the report said.

Although the report did not mention any disruptions caused by the injected malware, it talked about a massive power outage in Mumbai on October 13, 2020 that was allegedly caused by the insertion of malware at a state load dispatch centre in Padgha.

Then in 2021, An alert by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India averted a hacking attempt of the power systems in Telangana’s TS Transco and TS Genco by a China-based group. The hackers were reportedly trying to steal data and disrupt power supply. This shows that the infrastructure can cause various other elements of an economy to fail and shut down. Because of this, hospitals had to switch to backup generators and no one could imagine the scale of destruction if the problem isn’t solved in time.