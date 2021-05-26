OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with an exclusive dial, boot animation, charging animation, icons and more customizable options

OnePlus has announced OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartwatch in China. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs 14,800) and is up for pre-orders in the country.



OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a silicone strap with Cyberpunk logo. It comes with an exclusive dial, boot animation, charging animation, icons and more customizable options. It also comes with a Silverhand watch holder that doubles as a fast charger, which is designed after the hand of ‘Johnny Silverhand’, a popular character played by actor Keanu Reeves in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is identical to the original OnePlus Watch in terms of specifications. It sports a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi, and is encased in a case of 46mm in size. It houses a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charging which as per OnePlus can last up to 14 days with typical use.

The watch comes with the ability to control your OnePlus TV as well where you can control the volume, or turn on/off the television as well. It features more than 110 sports modes. The watch comes with 4GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with over 110 workout modes. The watch comes with SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. Besides, the smartwatch is IP68 and 5ATM rated making it dust and water-resistant and one can also track their swimming performance as well.