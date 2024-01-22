OnePlus Watch 2: What Do We Know So Far?

OnePlus debuted in the smartwatch segment back in 2021 when it launched the OnePlus Watch, and since then, the brand hasn’t come up with a successor to the product. It finally seems like OnePlus is now ready to launch the next product in its wearable products lineup, which will be called the OnePlus Watch 2. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming watch from the Chinese brand in the form of leaks and rumours.

OnePlus Watch 2: Design

OnePlus Watch was an ordinary-looking wearable, but the OnePlus Watch 2 could change that with a more focus on design that brings some unique elements into the picture. According to photos that were leaked back in November of last year, the Watch 2 will have a slightly refreshed design over the first watch, where the right spine of the wearable protrudes and isn’t flush with the metal chassis.

The buttons lie on the top and bottom of this protrusion. While the circular dial remains identical to the original OnePlus Watch, this change in design could help in a clearer differentiation between the two generations of watches. Then, one can see the charging pins at the back of the watch.

OnePlus Watch 2: Specifications

There are not many specifications available to us at the moment, but one welcome change has been confirmed via leaks, and it is the presence of WearOS, replacing OnePlus’ own operating system it used in the first generation watch. The Watch 2 will purportedly run on WearOS 4, which is the latest version of WearOS Google has to offer at the moment.

Aside from that, the Watch 2 will sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. It will also house all the usual health Sensors beneath the display such as a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor and more, along with the charging connector as seen in the renders.

OnePlus Watch 2: Launch Date

While OnePlus hasn’t even confirmed the existence of the Watch 2 yet, a recent leak suggests that the wearable will debut at MWC 2024 in February. The MWC annual event is set to take place from 26th to 29th February this year. No exact launch date was shared by the source of the leak.