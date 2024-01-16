OnePlus Buds 3 TWS Earbuds Arriving In India On January 23: What To Expect?

OnePlus is all set to debut the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R globally and in India on January 23. The brand has already launched these devices in its home country, China. Alongside, it also launched the OnePlus Buds 3, which has now been confirmed to launch in India as well. Here’s everything you can expect from the buds in India.

OnePlus Buds 3: Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Buds 3 rely on 10.4mm drivers and come with support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones also support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio output and have Dynamic Bass technology. You can also get the spatial audio experience the 3D surround-space sound feature. It also gets custom game sound effects and 94ms low Latency for an ideal gaming experience.

There are three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) available, including mild, moderate and depth modes, which offer ANC levels of 10 dB, 20 dB and 49 dB, respectively. To hear ambient sounds better, OnePlus has incorporated a transparency mode so you can stay aware of your surroundings. All of this is handled by a three-mic system.

The Buds series is back with its consistent pursuit of product quality and user experience. Introducing the OnePlus Buds 3 sporting a beautiful new colour with the same ergonomic design for utmost comfort. Launching on 23rd Jan

The buds pack a 58mAh battery each, while the case packs a 520mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. The earphones support fast charging, and are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of music playback time with 10 minutes of quick top-up.

With ANC turned on, they can offer a runtime of 6.5 hours and up to 28 hours when paired with the case. With ANC off, OnePlus claims that the Buds 3 can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours and up to 44 hours with the case. The buds are also IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus Buds 3: Expected Price, Competitors

The OnePlus Buds 3, in China, are priced at CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,800) and are available in two shades including Sea Blue and Space Grey. OnePlus has teased the blue shade of the Buds 3 in India. The black model should also be made available considering its the standard colour for most accessories from OnePlus.

As for the cost, if it carries a similar price tag to the China model, then it could be competing with the likes of Nothing Ear (2), Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, and even the Galaxy Buds 2.

Out of these, we feel the Buds Air 5 Pro will be the toughest to beat, considering it has slightly better ANC level on-paper, LDAC codec support, Dynamic bass boost, spatial audio effect, 40ms low latency, and dual-device connection, all for Rs 4,499 which is an aggressive price tag.