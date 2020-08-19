Advertisement

OnePlus TV Y Series receive OTA2 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 1:36 pm

The update for the OnePlus TV Y Series has been announced on the company's official forum and is rolling out now for both size variants.
OnePlus has rolled out a system update for OnePlus TV Y series with a number of optimizations. The company launched the Y Series televisions last month itself. The 32-inch is priced at Rs 12,999 and at Rs 22,999 for the 43-inch variant.

The update for the OnePlus TV Y Series has been announced on the company's official forum and is rolling out now for both size variants. The update added More skills to Work with Alexa. It Optimized OnePlus Connect experience by offering a better connection between Mobile and TV.

As per the changelog, the update further Optimized Audio Quality in default settings and Optimized the system and memory usage for smoother experience. The company is calling the new update as OTA2 as OTA1 was already released soon after the launch of these TVs.

As usual, the OTA for OnePlus TV will be incremental. That means the update will reach a small percentage of users first, followed by a broader rollout in later few days.

The OnePlus Y-series Smart TVs come with a bezel-less design, which the company claims that it looks like a sheet of glass. The OnePlus TV Y-series 43-inch Full HD display comes with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The OnePlus TV 32-inch comes with HD display 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

 
The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well. The Smart TVs also come with a Gamma Engine that provides dynamic contrast, improved picture quality and more. In terms of audio, the Smart TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TVs run on Android TV and it also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant.

Along with OnePlus Y-series, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus TV 55U1, which is priced at Rs 49,999. OnePlus TV 55U1 comes with a 55-inch 4K TV display with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut along with a new Gamma Engine, which is said to enhance the viewing experience along with Dolby Vision. It comes with Android TV and it comes with pre-loaded apps like OnePlus Connect.

Tags: OnePlus

