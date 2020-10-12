OnePlus TV Y series now available via Flipkart

The OnePlus TV Y series comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes with 1366 x 768 and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution respectively

OnePlus TV Y series was launched in India this year on Amazon. Now, the company has announced that its OnePlus TV Y series will be available for purchase from Flipkart.



The Smart TV range will go on sale on Flipkart starting October 12. The Smart TVs will be also available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch will be available for INR 24,999 and OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch will be available for INR 14,999 for purchase from 12:00 PM starting on Monday, 12th Oct 2020 for millions of Flipkart consumers.



Furthermore, the brand has revealed the Smart TVs will also witness a special discount of INR 1000 during The Big Billion Days sale starting on Friday, 16th October 2020 until 18th November 2020. During the sale, OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch and 32-inch variants will be available for INR 23,999 and INR 13,999 respectively. Consumers will also be able to avail various affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI and Debit Card EMI on the purchase.



The OnePlus TV Y series comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes with 1366 x 768 and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution respectively. They come with 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and Gamma Engine features and a bezel-less design.



In terms of audio, the Smart TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TVs run Android TV 9.0 and support Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and the Google Play store. They also feature Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant. The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well. It also features OnePlus Connect and Shared Albums as well.