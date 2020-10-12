Advertisement

OnePlus TV Y series now available via Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 12, 2020 3:50 pm

Latest News

The OnePlus TV Y series comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes with 1366 x 768 and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution respectively
Advertisement

OnePlus TV Y series was launched in India this year on Amazon. Now, the company has announced that its OnePlus TV Y series will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

The Smart TV range will go on sale on Flipkart starting October 12. The Smart TVs will be also available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch will be available for INR 24,999 and OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch will be available for INR 14,999 for purchase from 12:00 PM starting on Monday, 12th Oct 2020 for millions of Flipkart consumers.

Furthermore, the brand has revealed the Smart TVs will also witness a special discount of INR 1000 during The Big Billion Days sale starting on Friday, 16th October 2020 until 18th November 2020. During the sale, OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch and 32-inch variants will be available for INR 23,999 and INR 13,999 respectively. Consumers will also be able to avail various affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI and Debit Card EMI on the purchase.

The OnePlus TV Y series comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes with 1366 x 768 and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution respectively. They come with 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and Gamma Engine features and a bezel-less design.

In terms of audio, the Smart TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TVs run Android TV 9.0 and support Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and the Google Play store. They also feature Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant. The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well. It also features OnePlus Connect and Shared Albums as well.

OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON to OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV series now available from OnePlus India website

OnePlus TV Y Series receive OTA2 update in India

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Itel launches a new range of TVs in India, starting at Rs 8,999

Oppo to announce its first Smart TV on October 19

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind
lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i

lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i
airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies