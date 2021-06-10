OnePlus TV U1S launched in India in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, price starts Rs 39,999

All three models sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.

Along with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus has today also launched OnePlus TV U1S series in India. The series features slim bezels, LCD panel with LED backlight and come with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio, Android TV 10 OS and more.

OnePlus TV U1S Price and Availability

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999 respectively.

The OnePlus TV U1S will go on sale in India starting tonight at 9 PM IST on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the OnePlus India website. Open sale for the TV models will start from tomorrow, June 11 via OnePlus website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

OnePlus TV U1S Specifications



All three models sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate. The display has 300 nits brightness, 1.07 billion colours, 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. The TVs are powered by MediaTek processor, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

On the software front, the TV series come with the Android 10 OS with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top and support google assistant with smart voice control. The new Smart Sleep Control feature will turn the TV off automatically when the OnePlus Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep for over half an hour.

For audio, the OnePlus U1S LED TV features 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio with Dolby audio. There is also one HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB Type-A 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and Chromecast Built-in for connectivity.

OnePlus offers an NFC-supported remote control with the OnePlus TV U1S. The series also pack a 1080p plug-n-play webcam that could support 1080p resolution at 30fps frame rate. The TV gets Speak Now feature which allows the users to access Google voice assistant without the need to press any button. The series also comes with quick connect feature with the OnePlus Buds.