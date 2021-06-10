Advertisement

OnePlus TV U1S launched in India in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, price starts Rs 39,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2021 8:45 pm

Latest News

All three models sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.

Along with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus has today also launched OnePlus TV U1S series in India. The series features slim bezels, LCD panel with LED backlight and come with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio, Android TV 10 OS and more

 

OnePlus TV U1S Price and Availability

 

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999 respectively.

 

The OnePlus TV U1S will go on sale in India starting tonight at 9 PM IST on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the OnePlus India website. Open sale for the TV models will start from tomorrow, June 11 via OnePlus website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

 

OnePlus TV U1S Specifications 


All three models sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate. The display has 300 nits brightness, 1.07 billion colours, 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. The TVs are powered by MediaTek processor, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

 

On the software front, the TV series come with the Android 10 OS with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top and support google assistant with smart voice control. The new Smart Sleep Control feature will turn the TV off automatically when the OnePlus Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep for over half an hour.

 

For audio, the OnePlus U1S LED TV features 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio with Dolby audio. There is also one HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB Type-A 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and Chromecast Built-in for connectivity.

 

OnePlus offers an NFC-supported remote control with the OnePlus TV U1S. The series also pack a 1080p plug-n-play webcam that could support 1080p resolution at 30fps frame rate. The TV gets Speak Now feature which allows the users to access Google voice assistant without the need to press any button. The series also comes with quick connect feature with the OnePlus Buds.

OnePlus TV U1S series to launch soon, key specs tipped

OnePlus TV U Series U1S launching in India on June 10

OnePlus TV U1S teased ahead of launch on June 10 in India

Latest News from OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG announces prebook Offer campaign, now Pre-Book and purchase LG products sitting at home

Samsung launches The Frame TV 2021 in India with 4K QLED display

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies