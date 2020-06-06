Advertisement

OnePlus TV now supports dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on Oxygen Play

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 06, 2020 10:00 am

OnePlus users can easily access a variety of carefully curated content from Prime Video’s extensive library without having to scroll through at length.
OnePlus has announced their latest update for OnePlus TVs. The company has launched a new dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on Oxygen Play platform for its TVs.
 
The launch of this new feature on OnePlus TV’s Oxygen Play further enhances the overall seamless user experience provided by OnePlus TVs, on both OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. "With this feature new and existing OnePlus TV users will now be able to directly view popular movies and series exclusively from Amazon Prime Video Library through an integrated channel on Oxygen Play," said OnePlus.

As an added benefit, OnePlus users can easily access a variety of carefully curated content from Prime Video’s extensive library without having to scroll through at length.
 
OnePlus’ Oxygen Play serves as the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV where users can access a plethora of content from several partners. OnePlus TV has partnered with prominent names such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, ZEE5, Voot, SonyLIV, EROS Now, Hungama, MX Player, ShemarooMe and JioSaavn.
 
The Prime Video catalogue features thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood, and Indian-produced popular Amazon Original series like Four More Shots Please!, Paatal lok, The Family Man, Mirzapur, among many others. Prime Video includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali, thereby providing a diverse range of content to OnePlus TV users.


The OnePlus TV starts at Rs 69,900 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in as well as in retail outlets of Reliance Digital across the top metro cities in India. Users can experience the OnePlus TV Q1 series at the OnePlus Experience Stores.


