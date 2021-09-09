OnePlus to launch a sub-Rs 20,000 budget phone in India?

OnePlus could now enter the budget phone segment in India to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, according to a leak.

Yogesh Brar said on Twitter, OnePlus could soon launch a budget smartphone that will be priced below Rs 20,000. It seems like Oppo has taken the driver seat after the merger and wants OnePlus to enter a segment it hasn’t explored yet.

The smartphones are expected to arrive under the Nord lineup. They could be launched as soon as next quarter or Q2 of 2022. At present, OnePlus sitting in India’s mid-range and premium segment while it has launched budget smartphones in the US. However, this will be the first time it will be doing so in India as well.

Related news to OnePlus is expected to bring the OnePlus 10 series during the first half of 2022, and we now have some new information about them. In addition, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus 9 RT in October, the last OnePlus phone for this year.

The OnePlus 10 series is expected to arrive as a polished version of the OnePlus 9 series. This means the OnePlus 10 series won’t have a significant design update compared to the 9 series. The only considerable upgrade we should see is in the specifications.

It is also expected that OnePlus will unveil new accessories at its next launch event, which will probably be held in October. We will have to wait until more specifications unfold over the upcoming months for the OnePlus 10 series via leaks.