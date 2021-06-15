OnePlus rolls out new OTA update for Y series smart TVs

The update also add support for Watch Connect App, and the TV can be controlled through the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus has announced the rollout of an update for the OnePlus TV Y series. This update is rolling out for 32-inch model, 40-inch model, and 43-inch model in the OnePlus TV Y series.

Announced via the company's forum last week, the update is now being rolled out to the 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch models. This new update fixes some bugs and improves user experience of the device. The update also add support for Watch Connect App, and the TV can be controlled through the OnePlus Watch.

Here's the complete changelog:

Added support for Watch Connect App, and the TV can be controlled through the OnePlus Watch.

Fixed some bugs.

Software product manager of OnePlus TV, Jat Zhou has announced that this update will first be rolled out to a small number of users, and will later be extended to the rest of the OnePlus TV Y users.

By June 9, 10 per cent of the users will get the update. By June 11, 30 per cent of the users will get the update. The update will be rolled out to all users by June 18.

OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch model is currently priced in India at Rs. 15,999, the 40-inch model is priced in India at Rs. 23,999, and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 26,999.

The OnePlus Y-series Smart TVs come with a bezel-less design. The Smart TVs also come with a Gamma Engine that provides dynamic contrast, improved picture quality and more. In terms of audio, the Smart TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TVs run on Android TV and it also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant. They also have in-built Chromecast support as well.