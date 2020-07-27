Advertisement

OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON to OnePlus TV

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 5:37 pm

With the extensive content catalogue from EPIC ON now available on OnePlus TV, users will be able to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with rich content.
OnePlus has announced a new partnership with IN10 Media Network to brings its premium OTT platform, EPIC ON onboard. Known for its India-centric content, EPIC ON will now be easily accessible to OnePlus TV users.

According to the company, with the extensive content catalogue from EPIC ON now available on OnePlus TV, users will be able to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with rich content. EPIC ON will be easily accessible on OxygenPlay, thus allowing users to easily access an assortment of content from various content partners.

In line with its brand proposition ‘India’s Storytellers’, EPIC ON hosts a vast range of programs across multiple genres. These programs highlight intriguing stories about India as well as the people of the nation. The content platform will also soon have a variety of new content formats such as graphic motion comics, podcasts, audiobooks, e-books, gaming, and many more in its library. Additionally, the platform also lets users livestream the network’s linear broadcasts: EPIC TV, an India-centric infotainment channel, as well as ShowBox, a 24-hour music channel and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer, EPIC ON, said, “Demand for smart TVs has been increasing at a rapid rate, driven by latest technological innovations and multitude of content offerings. By partnering with OnePlus, we are able to penetrate the growing market of smart TVs and connected devices, and provide EPIC ON’s rich content to the users. At EPIC ON, we aim to be a hotspot for content consumers and ensure a seamless viewing experience of our high-quality, binge-worthy content.”

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “The OnePlus TVs play an integral role towards building an accessible connected ecosystem while remaining true to our core philosophy of creating the best in class experiences for our users. Post the announcement of DocuBay earlier this month, we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with IN10 Media Network with EPIC ON onboard, and further elevate consumer viewing experience on our OnePlus TVs.”

The OnePlus TV U Series 55-inch is priced at INR 49,999, while the OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch and 32-inch is priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The new OnePlus TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon.in as well as in OnePlus Experience Stores and Reliance Digital across metro cities in India.

