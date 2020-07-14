Advertisement

OnePlus partners with DocuBay to bring premium documentary films on OnePlus TVs

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 4:27 pm

OnePlus has announced a new partnership with DocuBay to bring premium documentary films on OnePlus TVs. DocuBay is a premium membership streaming service from the IN10 Media Network.

Under this collaboration with DocuBay, OnePlus TV users can now enjoy direct access to a diverse range of documentaries by the global streaming service.

DocuBay has over 300 titles handpicked from 100+ countries and releases a new title on the platform every day. The premium content library includes titles across a variety of genres or 'Bays' such as TravelBay, ScienceBay, PoliticsBay, SportsBay, CrimeBay, TechBay, and recently launched MusicBay. Select titles like Stonehenge, Sea of Galilee, The Rider and the Wolf are available in HD and 4K, lending for an immersive viewing experience on OnePlus's recently launched OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series.

The OnePlus TVs come equipped with OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV. In addition to the new OnePlus TV users, DocuBay will also be available to users of the OnePlus TV Q1series through OxygenPlay.

Commenting on this association, D Girish, Vice President - Strategy, DocuBay, said "At DocuBay, we are committed to bolster our reach and enable new audiences to discover our catalogue of premium documentary films. We are delighted to partner with OnePlus to strengthen our community of documentary lovers and ensure an enhanced viewing experience to the users through the OnePlus TVs' incredible features."

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, shared, "At OnePlus, our community is at the core of everything we do. This focus has also played a fundamental role in determining our brand partnerships over the years. We are excited to partner with DocuBay and bring a truly unique content experience to our community of users.This partnership will further provide OnePlus TV users access to premium,global content, with unparalleled viewing experience on the OnePlus TVs."

