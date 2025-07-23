CMF Watch 3 Pro Announced: Everything to Know

CMF Watch 3 Pro has been launched by Nothing’s sub-brand in the global markets. It is unclear as to when the India launch would happen, but whenever it does, we’d know what to expect as all the features of the watch have been revealed already. Here’s everything to know about the new watch from Nothing.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Price

CMF Watch 3 Pro costs EUR 99 (approx Rs 10,000) in the global market, while in Japan, the smartwatch costs JPY 13,800 (approx Rs 8,100). The watch is sold in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Features

The wearable sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED Display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 326 ppi, and peak brightness of up to 670 nits. Users can choose from over 120 watch faces, including customizable options. Built with a durable metal frame, the smartwatch measures 47mm in size and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and ships with a soft, skin-friendly liquid silicone strap.

The Watch 3 Pro introduces enhanced health tracking features such as improved heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep cycle analysis, blood oxygen level tracking, stress monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. It supports a total of 131 sports modes along with smart activity detection as well.

It also offers 3D animated warm-up guides, guided breathing sessions, and even built-in ChatGPT access for on-the-go queries. Furthermore, you can record voice notes on the watch and they will be automatically transcribed while the Essential News feature can read out the latest headlines for your preferred topics.

It pairs with the Nothing X app, allowing users to control music playback, activate the phone’s camera shutter remotely, and receive comprehensive fitness insights. The watch also supports gesture control—where specific wrist movements trigger various actions—as well as Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-Band GPS, and Bluetooth calling.

Powering the Watch 3 Pro is a 350mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 13 days of usage under typical conditions. With heavy use, it can last up to 10 days, while enabling the Always-On Display (AOD) reduces battery life to around 3.5 days.