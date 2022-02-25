OnePlus Opens Experience Store in India

OnePlus has opened its largest-ever OnePlus Experience store globally in Bengaluru, India. The all-new store is called the “OnePlus Boulevard.”

In 2020, OnePlus announced an investment of INR 100 crore towards offline expansion in India. In line with this, OnePlus has scaled its offline retail operations over the years and looks to operate 15,000+ offline stores, including partnered stores, by end of the year.

OnePlus Experience store

The OnePlus Boulevard will offer customers all the latest OnePlus products including the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 thereby bringing the brand closer to its diverse user community.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series launched in India: Price, Specs and more

Regarding its design, OnePlus said, “Located on the iconic Brigade Road, the store architecture is inclusive of green areas and allows natural light to pour in. This makes the in-store experience like a walk in a park, while serving as a boulevard of OnePlus technology offerings.

The store uses a five-sense Omni-directional design approach. The store also has a lot of natural and earthy elements giving the space a lot of warmth and elegance.

The OnePlus Boulevard will serve as a hub for its community to experience the brand’s technology, interact with like-minded community members. The store includes a dedicated community zone comprising of a community lounge, gaming zone as well as an auditorium to host events. The OnePlus Boulevard also features the signature coffee experience zone, a special unboxing zone as well as a dedicated customer service center.