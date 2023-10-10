OnePlus Open India launch confirmed

OnePlus is set to enter the foldable smartphone segment with its supposed OnePlus Open that is now confirmed to be coming to India. Multiple leaks regarding the smartphone in the past have shed light on its design as well as the specifications it is expected to sport. Here’s what one can expect from the device.

A post was shared by the OnePlus India account on X (earlier Twitter), which teased the foldable phone’s black colour and was shown in a semi-opened state. One can notice the alert slider and other buttons that reside on the side rails of the foldable. The post read, “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon”, hinting at the model name of the foldable device.

OnePlus Open: Specifications (Rumoured)

The handset, according to leaks, will sport a 6.3-inch cover display that will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the interior, the foldable phone will feature a huge 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K Resolution and a 120Hz Refresh Rate as well.

The foldable from OnePlus will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at its helm, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable phone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The device will run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

As for the optics, the OnePlus Open will comprise of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit. For selfies, the cover display will incorporate a 32MP camera whereas the interior screen will feature a 20MP shooter.

OnePlus Open: India Price (Rumoured)

A previous leak stated that OnePlus Open could cost under Rs 1.2 lakhs in India. It could undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at that price, one of the only major book-style foldables available in Indian market alongside the more affordable Tecno Phantom V Fold.