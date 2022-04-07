OnePlus Nord N20 5G specifications and design leaked, tipped to launch this month

OnePlus is currently working on a bunch of Nord smartphones like Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord 3. Now another Nord series smartphone called OnePlus Nord N20 5G first images have been leaked online.

The first official image of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G has been shared by PC Mag. The smartphone will come as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 10 5G that was launched in 2021. It is expected to launch in US this month. Moreover, it is likely that the smartphone could be sold exclusively in the US just like OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to be sold “mainly offline?”

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Leaks

The leak says that the upcoming OnePlus phone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display that will offer a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, the device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Further, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. Besides, it is said that the phone will feature a 64MP primary camera. At the back, there is OnePlus logo as well.

Based on the design of the smartphone, OnePlus Nord N20 5G will likely be a rebrand of Oppo F21 Pro launched in India recently. The phone could sport an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, 48MP dual-cameras, as well as OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone was recently launched in India. The handset has been launched in India in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 66,999. The premium 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 71,999. The phone comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colours.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display and runs on a 5000mAh battery.