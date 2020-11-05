Advertisement

OnePlus Nord N100 receives first software update with camera optimisations

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 12:17 pm

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.1 to OnePlus Nord N100 in Europe.

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. Now the phone has started receiving its first software update with camera optimisations.

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.1 to OnePlus Nord N100 in Europe, as announced by the company on forums.

The new firmware is still based on Android 10 but the update optimizes the touch and interaction experience, improves system stability and improves the shooting experience with the camera.

Further, the update also improves the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers. It also improves Bluetooth compatibility.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

The OnePlus Nord N100 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage along with memory card expansion support. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

It has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a bokeh lens and a macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Here's the full changelog of OxygenOS 10.5.1 update for Nord N100:

System
1. Optimized the touch and interaction experience
2. Improved system stability

Camera
1. Improved the shooting experience with camera
    
Network
1.Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
    
Bluetooth
1. Improve Bluetooth compatibility

 



 

