OnePlus Nord CE 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 12GB RAM

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India and Europe on June 10 at the Summer Launch Event at 7:00 pm IST. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with model number EB2103 will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 12GB of RAM. The phone is also said to come in two storage models - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has scored 621 and 1789 points, respectively. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The same model also received the NBTC certification where the name was confirmed as the Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was launched last year in October. OnePlus has already confirmed that the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will reportedly feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will pack a 4,500 battery with 30W fast-charging support.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel OmniVision sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will run Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11