OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch date confirmed officially

OnePlus’ next step in the Nord direction will be taken this month, as the company has revealed the launch date for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The company says that the device will arrive on 17th February and while it doesn’t mention any specifications, we already know via a massive leak as to what it will sport under the hood.

The company posted a teaser on its social media handles which not only gives us the date of launch, but also a glimpse of the outer shell of the Nord CE 2 5G. This also shows us that the device may not be sporting an alert slider as other smartphones from the company.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Specifications

As for the specifications, a previous leak tells us that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 should come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera positioned at the top.

The Nord CE 2 should come in 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. Additional features available on the device include a microSD card slot and an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Further, it should have a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Furthermore, the device is supposed to be backed by a 4500mAh battery along with 65W fast charging. As for the software, the phone runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 12 OS out of the box. Connectivity options include dual Sim, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone slot.

Interestingly, a Lite version of this phone is also leaked to arrive at some point of time in future. Even before the launch of Nord CE 2, the specifications for the Nord CE 2 Lite have leaked as well.