OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

OnePlus Nord is said to be launched on 10 July.

OnePlus has been reportedly working on a new budget smartphone. As per a recent Instagram post, we know that this next upcoming OnePlus device will be called “Nord.” If reports are to be believed, then the OnePlus Nord will be launched on 10 July.



Now, Amazon India has created a landing page on its platform with the ‘Notify Me’ option for the notifications for the upcoming OnePlus launch. The listing also confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon India after its launch. The Amazon India listing of the OnePlus Nord says that you "will stand a chance to win exciting cashback prizes" when you click on the "Notify Me" button. However, no details about the handset are listed on Amazon.



Meanwhile, OnePlus has set up a new Instagram account 'OnePlusLiteZThing' and its bio reads, "It’s been a while since we’ve done anything like this. #NewBeginnings". The Instagram post revealing the name of the smartphone has now been deleted and replaced but it has been shared by some Twitter users. Instagram page for the upcoming smartphone has hinted a Teal colour option for the OnePlus Nord.



OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau in a forum post on the OnePlus Community site recently confirmed that the company's new affordable smartphone will launch first in India and Europe.



OnePlus Nord rumoured specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 5G support. The phone is also speculated to have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.



It is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.



For the pricing, OnePlus phone will start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone will also have another variant with 12GB of RAM.