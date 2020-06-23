OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

UPDATE: OnePlus Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau in a forum post on the OnePlus Community site has confirmed that the company's new affordable smartphone will launch first in India and Europe. As per a Instagram post by the company, first spotted by Gadget360, the phone will be launched in July.

OnePlus Z is said to launch on July 10 in India. Now OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and co-founder Carl Pei both have teased the launch of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.



Both executives have posted teasers on Twitter along with the hashtag #NewBeginnings, possibly suggesting the debut of the new affordable OnePlus phone. In the tweet, Lau noted, “Who’s ready for something new from @oneplus?” The tweet also carries the hashtag #NewBeginnings. Pei tweet reads “It’s time to rock the boat again.” His tweet also has the #NewBeginnings hashtag.

Their tweets do not mention the name of the smartphone but they suggest that something new is in the pipeline. Lau's tweet includes the OnePlus logo in blue colour which could hint that it could be one of the colour options that the mid-range phone could be offered in.



OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is also likely to have another variant with 12GB of RAM. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 5G support. there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.



OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed within a punch-hole. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. We should know official details about the handset in the coming days.