Advertisement

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Advertisement

UPDATE: OnePlus Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau in a forum post on the OnePlus Community site has confirmed that the company's new affordable smartphone will launch first in India and Europe. As per a Instagram post by the company, first spotted by Gadget360, the phone will be launched in July.

 

OnePlus Z is said to launch on July 10 in India. Now OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and co-founder Carl Pei both have teased the launch of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

Both executives have posted teasers on Twitter along with the hashtag #NewBeginnings, possibly suggesting the debut of the new affordable OnePlus phone. In the tweet, Lau noted, “Who’s ready for something new from @oneplus?” The tweet also carries the hashtag #NewBeginnings. Pei tweet reads “It’s time to rock the boat again.” His tweet also has the #NewBeginnings hashtag.

Advertisement

 


Their tweets do not mention the name of the smartphone but they suggest that something new is in the pipeline. Lau's tweet includes the OnePlus logo in blue colour which could hint that it could be one of the colour options that the mid-range phone could be offered in.

 


OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is also likely to have another variant with 12GB of RAM. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 5G support. there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed within a punch-hole. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. We should know official details about the handset in the coming days.

OnePlus Z 5G smartphone tipped to debut in July, spotted with Snapdragon 765G

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with camera, and network optimizations

OnePlus to introduce two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to reportedly feature quad rear cameras

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus Z OnePlus Nord Oneplus smartphones OnePlus Z leaks OnePlus Z rumours OnePlus Z launch OnePlus Z specs OnePlus Z price OnePlus Z launch in India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Redmi 9 announced with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 6GB+128GB variant, 5020mAh battery

Honor 9A with 5000mAh battery announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies