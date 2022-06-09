OnePlus Nord 2T expected to launch in India this month

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone was launched globally last month. Now the phone is tipped to launch in India as well.

According to the report of Passionategeekz, OnePlus will launch Nord 2T sometime later this month in India. However, an exact launch date is not known at the moment. Like other OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Nord 2T will also be exclusively available via Amazon in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at EUR 399 (approx. Rs 32,100) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes at a price of EUR 499 (approx. Rs. 40,800). In India, we expect the base price to be around Rs 30,000 for the phone. It comes in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, there is a a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Further, it comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.