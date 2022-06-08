OnePlus announces third edition of OnePlus Community Sale

OnePlus has announced the third edition of the OnePlus Community Sale. The OnePlus Community Sale offers can be availed by consumers across India until June 10th, 2022. Customers can enjoy a series of offers on OnePlus products with attractive discounts as well as long-term bank offers.

The sale will run until June 10th, 2022, on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other offline partner stores.

Offers available on the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 10 Pro and other flagship OnePlus devices:

Customers can avail instant bank discounts of up to INR 5000 on the purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro, and up to INR 4,000 on OnePlus 10R, respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions.

Customers can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R as well as the OnePlus 9RT with up to 9 months and 6 months no cost EMI respectively on ICICI Bank Card transactions.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10% up to INR 4,000 and INR 5,000 via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, respectively, on purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus 9RT on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Users can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, and the OnePlus 8T with up to 3 months of no cost EMI on Citibank Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in.

Android and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of up to INR 4000 on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9RT and INR 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can exchange their older OnePlus devices and get an additional Rs. 2000 exchange bonus on purchase of OnePlus 10R. Similarly OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can also get an additional INR 1000 exchange bonus upon purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro.

Additionally, a special additional exchange offer of INR 5000 and INR 3000 can be availed by existing OnePlus users upon purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, respectively. Offers valid between 6 th and 30 th June 2022.

and 30 June 2022. Users opting for purchase via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance can avail up to 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9RT. Offer available across OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback up to Rs. 5000 on purchase of any OnePlus 9 Series device, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14 th June 2022.

June 2022. OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can also earn INR 2000 off via RedCoins upon purchase of OnePlus 10R

Offers available on the OnePlus Nord devices

Customers can avail an instant bank discount up to INR 1500 on the Nord CE 2 and up to INR 2000 on the Nord CE 2 Lite respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions. ICICI Bank customers can also avail no cost EMI up to 3 months.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10% via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on purchase of select OnePlus Nord devices on OnePlus.in till 30 th June. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select Nord devices on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards till 14 th June.

June. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select Nord devices on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards till 14 June. Customers can also exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional discount of INR 2000 on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The exchange offers are valid between 6 th and 30 th June 2022.

and 30 June 2022. Customers can also avail a flat discount of INR 2000 on purchase of Nord 2 and INR 6000 on purchase of Nord 2 Pac-man.

OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App customers can also avail INR1000 off via RedCoins on purchase of Nord CE 2 Lite.

Offers on the OnePlus TVs

Customers buying the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can avail an instant bank discount on Axis bank cards worth INR 2,000 as well as a no cost EMI for up to 6 months along with 3 months complimentary Prime Video subscription. This model is available online on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores

Customers buying the OnePlus TV Y1S 32 inch and 43 inch can avail an instant bank discount on Axis bank cards worth INR 1500, as well as no cost EMI for up to 6 months. OnePlus TV Y1S 43inch customers can also avail an additional price discount of INR 1000 upon buying the product.

Customers buying the OnePlus TV U1S Series using Axis Bank cards can avail an instant bank discount of INR 3000 on the OnePlus TVs U1S 50 inch and 55 inch variants, and INR 4000 on the OnePlus TV U1S 65 inch variant respectively. In addition, customers can avail price discounts worth INR 2000, and can also avail no cost EMI up to 9 months upon using Axis Bank cards.

Customers buying the OnePlus TV Y Series 32 inch and 43 inch using Axis bank cards can avail instant bank discounts worth INR 1500 and INR 2000 respectively and can also avail no cost EMI up to 6 months. In addition, they can avail price discounts worth INR 1000 as well.

These offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

The OnePlus TV Y Series 40inch is available at an instant discount of INR 1000. Axis Bank customers can also avail instant bank discount worth INR 2000 and no cost EMI up to 6 months. This model is available online on Flipkart and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10% via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, on purchase of select OnePlus TVs on OnePlus.in. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select OnePlus TVs on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14th June 2022.

Offers can be availed on OnePlus wearables and audio devices:

Customers can avail a flat discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver.

Users can also avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 1000 on the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver on purchase from Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions.

Customers can also avail a flat discount of INR 100 on OnePlus BWZ2 on purchase.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus BWZ Bass Edition can also avail a flat discount of INR 100 and INR 200 respectively.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discounts via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, on purchase of select OnePlus Nord devices on OnePlus.in. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10% cashback on purchase of select OnePlus IOT devices on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14 th June 2022.

June 2022. Customers can avail INR 300 off via RedCoins on purchase of OnePlus Nord Buds only on OnePlus.in , OnePlus Store app

In addition to the above offers, customers can also purchase OnePlus Red Cable Care plan at a discounted price of INR 999 for a limited duration only on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores. Customers can also gain benefits such as 120 GB cloud storage, 12-month extended warranty, dedicated customer helpline & much more.